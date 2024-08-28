Car crash through the woods ends up on I-90

A driver crashed into a guardrail Tuesday night and flew down a hill, landing in the lanes of the ramp from I-90 east to the Jennings.
Witnesses told News 5's overnight photographer Mike Vielhaber that the driver was heading eastbound on Holmden Ave. at a high rate of speed when they crashed into the guardrail at a dead end.
The car flew through the woods, down a hill, and ended up in the lanes of the interstate ramp.
Car markings could be seen throughout the woods.
A woman 29-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
News 5 is working to learn more information.
