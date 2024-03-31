Car crashes into Bedford Heights doggy day care; facility closed until further notice

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A car careened off the Interstate 480 outerbelt south freeway and crashed into the building of Camp Bow Wow in Bedford Heights Sunday morning.

The car caught on fire upon hitting the building.

At the time of the crash, dogs were being boarded inside the facility. We could not confirm with staff if there were any injuries.

A manager at the scene told us that all the dogs had been picked up or relocated to another facility.

A note on the door of Camp Bow Wow said it would be closed until further notice.

The crash also damaged a power pole, resulting in a power outage at the facility.

The Bedford Police Department confirmed that the crash happened but didn't provide any additional details.