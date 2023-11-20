Cleveland Fire Department was investigating car crash into home when a nearby apartment exploded

A car drove through several yards and crashed into a home on Cleveland's east side Sunday night, and not long after, a nearby apartment exploded.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on East 139th Street.

Part of the building is now gone after the explosion.

The explosion displaced four residents. One woman was pulled from the rubble. EMS checked her out. She appeared uninjured, refused transport and left the scene.

According to Cleveland Fire, an elderly woman was seen before the explosion and is now unaccounted for. The fire department plans on returning to the scene with heavy equipment today.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, but it appears a gas pipe may have been broken during the crash, causing a subsequent explosion when the gas found an ignition source, the fire department said.

A firefighter was transported to the hospital with an apparent knee injury.