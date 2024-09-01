Car crashes into University Heights home, driver taken to hospital

A car crashed into a home in University Heights near South Green and Silsby Road Saturday night, according to the University Heights Fire Department.

Authorities say the crash happened shortly after 10 p.m., and the driver was taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

The fire department says six people were in the house during the crash, but no one was injured.

The people affected by the crash were accommodated at a hotel for the night, the fire department said.

There is no further information at this time.