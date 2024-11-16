Caretaker fatally stabbed at Akron group home, police say

A 56-year-old woman was killed Friday night at an Akron group home, and a man is in custody in connection with the crime.

According to the Akron Police Department, it happened around 9:22 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shaw Avenue. Officers responded to the scene after the woman called police and said a client inside the facility had just pushed her.

Upon arrival, officers met with a 34-year-old man at the door who had injuries to his hands, police said. The man was detained while police searched the home and collected evidence.

The woman had a stab wound and was found unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The man was later identified as the suspect and charged with murder, police said. He's currently being held in the Summit County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO and a tip to 274637.