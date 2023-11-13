Carrollton High senior dies in fire caused by wood-burning stove, fire chief says

An 18-year-old Carrollton High School student died on Saturday night in a house fire caused by a wood-burning stove, the Canton Repository reports.

Aiden McNutt was pronounced dead at his family’s home in northeast Carrollton, according to the newspaper.

Carrollton Fire Chief Shane Thomas told the Canton outlet that Aiden’s family returned home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, started a fire in the stove, then went to their bedroom in the basement. A member of the family woke to the smell of smoke at about 11:30 p.m.

"By this time, they had gone to the main floor of the house," Thomas told the Canton Rep. "The fire had advanced too far. They were yelling up to Aiden to jump out a window."

Aiden was in a second-floor bedroom, and Thomas said there was no way to tell what was going on in the second story.

The fire department was called at 11:47 p.m. and arrived at 11:59 p.m., but by then, the home was engulfed in flames and firefighters couldn’t make entry, the Repository reports.

Aiden’s body was found Sunday morning.

On Monday, Carrollton High School released this statement:

“All of us at Carrollton Schools are saddened by the sudden passing of Aiden McNutt, a senior at CHS. He was a very outgoing student that was a member of the wrestling, track, and trap shooting teams. He was also in chamber chorus and academic challenge. He will certainly be missed by all that knew him, but we are all thankful for the great memories and stories that he left behind for us to cherish.

“The family asks that everyone please accept their request for privacy at this most difficult time and they are thankful for the prayers and support that they have received.”

