Case Western Reserve University student wins scholarship from American Heart Association

A Case Western Reserve University student is one of 10 students in the U.S. selected for the American Heart Association's EmPOWERED Scholars program.
Posted at 8:36 AM, Nov 14, 2023
CLEVELAND — A Case Western Reserve University student is one of 10 students in the U.S. selected for the American Heart Association's EmPOWERED Scholars program.

Sophomore Elizabeth Onyekwere volunteers with health and counseling services on Case's campus and advocates for mental health resources.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Danita Harris spoke with Onyekwere about the mental health crisis among young people.

"From what I can understand is sometimes it's hard to identify if you really need help," said Onyekwere. "I just wanted to be able to destigmatize and let people know that they can reach out for help if they want to and that there's resources out there and that someone will help them and will listen to them."

As an EmPOWERED Scholar, Onyekwere will receive a $5,000 scholarship and serve as an ambassador for the American Heart Association.

