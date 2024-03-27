Case Western Reserve University's Matt Englander earns 400th career win as head baseball coach

CLEVELAND — Matt Englander has been the head baseball coach at Case Western Reserve University for 18 years. He’s already the winningest coach in program history, but now he's reached another impressive milestone over the weekend.

“I didn’t really know it was happening. I heard somebody say something, and then I was moving onto the next game. It was in the middle of a doubleheader,” says Englander.

Case Western Reserve played the University of Chicago in a Sunday doubleheader. The Spartans won both games, but the early showdown clinched Englander his 400th career win.

“I've never thrown a pitch for Case. I've never batted a ball. It's been a real collaborative effort, so it really made me think about and remember a lot of the guys who have been here and helped in the past,” says Englander.

Englander’s tenure is highlighted by six NCAA tournament appearances and four University Athletic Association Championships. His latest career milestone only boosts his legacy.

“It's a culmination of a lot of efforts by a lot of different people at a lot of different times. It’s a real whirlwind of thoughts and emotions and memories that makes for a very interesting experience because it just doesn’t happen very often,” says Englander.

While the achievement reflects the winning standard Englander has set since taking over the program in 2006, he credits a team effort in getting there.

“Our guys are incredibly motivated. They work unbelievably hard. They're really smart and passionate about this, so to work with a group of guys like this is really special,” says Englander.

Case Western Reserve is 14-5 on the season. The Spartans open up UAA play at Emory University in Atlanta on Friday, March 29.

