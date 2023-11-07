Case Western students protest on campus against university president's ‘bias’

CLEVELAND — The gathering of dozens of students on Case Western's campus Monday showed the lack of confidence in the university's leadership.

Students called a walkout in response to their frustration with case president Eric Kaler.

"He’s ignored us. He’s ignored the pleas of the undergraduate student government. He’s used his platform as president of the university to produce biased pro-Israel sentiments that have undermined and demeaned Palestinians,” said senior Jab.

Jab said the undergraduate student government passed a resolution last year asking for Case to investigate its assets in Israeli corporations that could support the country's military.

Students say Kaler responded to the resolution with an email calling it ‘a vote against Israel and antisemitic’ and added that Case is a place welcoming to all.

“As a student of Case Western Reserve University, many students here pay a great deal to come to this university, and as a Palestinian and any demographic from students here on campus, we don’t want our money going to that type of industry," said Jab.

Students also said Kaler recently sent an email offering condolences to all affected by the loss of life in Israel and Gaza, denouncing violence and hate in all forms. But then days later sent another email saying in part, “We have all seen in greater and sickening detail the level of terrorist violence by Hamas against Israel” and later in the email denounced Hamas.

"I think it’s okay for him as the president to give his opinion, but he has to support all of the students who go to his school, not just students of a certain group or background," said Case Med Student Gabriela Rodriguez.

News 5 asked for a comment from President Kaler, and a Case spokesperson declined to comment.

Meantime, students said they want Kaler to foster an environment where everyone feels welcomed and right now, they don’t believe that is the reality.

“I believe personally that if he were to release a statement, it would have to be neutral simply by providing a helping hand to the individuals who might be affected by the massive amount of life on both sides," said Jab.