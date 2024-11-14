Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland to provide free holiday meals through St. Augustine Hunger Center

CLEVELAND — The Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland announced it is preparing to make and distribute 12,000-holiday meals through its annual St. Augustine Hunger Center Thanksgiving meals campaign.

According to the diocese, meals will be free to the community on-site in Tremont and through free home delivery across Cleveland with the help of volunteers.

In a statement, Chief Program Officer of Catholic Charities Fredy Robles, with the Diocese of Cleveland, gave statistics on food insecurity in Cleveland and talked about the importance of helping their community,

“One in seven people across Northeast Ohio is food insecure,” said Robles. “Caring for unmet needs in our communities is a top priority at Catholic Charities, and we embrace the holidays especially as important opportunities to touch the lives of the individuals and families we serve.”

The diocese said Elk & Elk Co. Ltd., Barons Bus, Northern Haserot, and local parishes contribute generous food donations and volunteerism to Catholic Charities' Thanksgiving meals campaign annually, and the Cleveland Browns will do the same this Thanksgiving season.

If you would like to receive a home-delivered meal on Nov. 28 and/or would like to volunteer at St. Augustine Hunger Center, CLICK HERE to sign up.