Cavaliers executive denies breath test; arrested Friday night for OVI, troopers say

CLEVELAND — Koby Altman, president of basketball operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was placed under arrest for OVI Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 8:53 p.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop on State Route 2 near East 55th Street on a white 2022 Lexus for a traffic violation.

According to troopers, indicators of impairment were apparent during their interaction with the driver, later identified as Altman.

The interaction led to his arrest for OVI at which time he was offered a breath test that he refused.

Altman, 40, was charged with committing a marked lanes violation and OVI, said troopers.

During the stop, troopers said Altman was "respectful and cooperative."

