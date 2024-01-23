Cavs C Jarrett Allen sets franchise record with another double-double night

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has etched his name at the top of the record books after notching another double-double Monday night in Orlando as the team defeated the Magic 126-99.

Allen scored 14 points and put up 11 rebounds in the Cavs' eighth-straight victory—his 12th double-double in a row.

With that 12th double-double, Allen set the franchise record for the longest double-double streak. He had been tied for the longest in the last game with 11, sharing that number with Elmore Smith (1977-78) and Andre Drummond (2020-21).

The Cavs center has been an integral part of the team's more recent success, providing a significant boost on both ends of the floor for Cleveland night in and night out.

"He's been awesome. I can't think of enough adjectives to describe him," said head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. "He's a unique person and we're fortunate to have him in our locker room...JA is thriving in his role, clearly."

Allen will look to continue his streak as the Cavs remain on their road trip, set to take on the Bucks in two consecutive matchups. The first is slated for Wednesday at 8 p.m.