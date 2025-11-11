Cavs draw inspiration from Cleveland Metroparks for new City Edition design

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are drawing inspiration from nature this season, unveiling their 2025-26 Nike NBA City Edition uniform in partnership with Cleveland Metroparks.

The new look – debuting Nov. 17 against the Milwaukee Bucks – is a bright mix of orange frost, amarillo yellow and white, meant to reflect the city's sunsets and fall foliage. The Cavaliers' signature "The Land" mark is displayed on the chest, tying back to the team's identity and the community it represents.

Chris Kaiser, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for the Cavaliers and Rock Entertainment Group, said the collaboration celebrates both the team and the region’s outdoor spaces.

"Cleveland has always been a city that shocks the world – whether on the court or out in nature," Kaiser said.

Together with Cleveland-Cliffs, the Cavaliers will donate $10,000 to the Cleveland Metroparks Trails Fund. The contribution supports trail preservation and expansion across the Metroparks' 18 reservations and more than 330 miles of pathways.

"We are proud to build on our partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers to celebrate the spirit of our city and make a difference both on and off the court," Brian M. Zimmerman, CEO of Cleveland Metroparks, said. "The Cavaliers' and Cleveland-Cliffs' contribution to the Trails Fund will strengthen the connections that make our incredible lakefront city and region thrive."

Fans can find the full City Edition collection, including jerseys, hoodies and hats, here.