Cavs fans: 'We're here for this team, this city' after loss

CLEVELAND — Even after Monday’s season-ending loss, Cavs fans say they are still proud of their team.

“We’re here for this team, this city,” said Rick Clark. “They’ve done a lot of really good things this year. You have to be really proud of their effort.”

Hours ahead of tipoff against the New York Knicks, fans like Corey Brooks brought the energy during Cavs Fan Fest, which Destination Cleveland’s Postcards from Cleveland also joined.

“I seen way too many New York Knicks jerseys when I was coming from the gym earlier, so I went back home, I got dressed and I came down here,” said Brooks.

When News 5 met Brooks, he told us he’s a die-hard Cleveland Cavaliers fan.

“The Cavs have way more highlight reels, highlight moments over the last 3-4 years, best team in the NBA,” said Brooks.

While getting fans pumped up through tons of live music, and an energetic performance from 216Stix, the buzz caught everyone’s attention, including some Guardians fans.

“I love this area in between the two arenas. Just a beautiful place to kind of feel like you’re supporting both teams,” said Clark.

Brooks said he trusts the Cavs will come back with more energy and effort next season.

In the meantime, Clark said he expects it will be a summer of a lot of changes.