Cavs guard Caris LeVert hands out 200 turkeys to local families in Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND — Caris LeVert is an Ohio guy through and through. He's never forgotten his roots, and with the holidays quickly approaching, LeVert made sure people in his home state felt like family with a turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving.

On Monday evening in Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood, LeVert partnered with Giant Eagle and Cavs Cares to hold a food giveaway at the Collinwood Recreation Center.

Local families were able to come out and receive free bags of items, like canned vegetables, stuffing, turkey roasting pans and, of course, a full-sized turkey for the holidays. Each person also got to grab some Cavs gear to wear proudly.

LeVert personally handed out 200 turkeys to local families, taking pictures, shaking hands and putting smiles on faces as they left the rec center with items of need.

"I know a lot of families at this time are in need of things like that, so anytime I can give back to the community is something I want to do," LeVert said.

As people walked out with their holiday items, many were stunned, not only because they had met an NBA player but also because he chose to give back to their neighborhood.

"Oh man, it's beautiful," said local Danny Wagner. "It's beautiful that somebody finally took the time to come into the inner city. We need it just as much as the Eastlake, Westlake, Parma...but it's beautiful. I really respect the people that are coming out doing this. Thank you very much."

For LeVert, location was just as important as the actual giveaway. He wanted the people receiving the meals to feel like family.

"I have a lot of family still living in the inner city and things like that, so I try to approach it as if everyone's my family," LeVert said. "I know that a lot of people will need this for holidays."

The giveaway helped local families ahead of the upcoming holiday, and for LeVert, who loves giving back around Ohio, the event was well worth it, thanks to all the smiles he got to see Monday night.

"I think just seeing the smiles on people's faces and knowing that the people who came here will get a good meal," he said.