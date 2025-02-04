Cavs' Max Strus holds bowling event at Corner Alley for Cleveland charities

CLEVELAND — When Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Max Strus grew up in Chicago, Illinois, he became familiar with an event the Chicago Bears held where players would bowl with groups of fans whose ticket sales to the event would be donated to charities. Strus decided to put his own spin on that here in Cleveland, hosting his Bowl in the Land event on Monday evening.

Through his Max Strus Family Foundation, Strus held his bowling event at Corner Alley downtown. Groups bought their tickets for the event, and down all 12 bowling alley lanes, they got to interact with the Cavs.

That's because Strus' teammates showed up in full force. All his Cavaliers teammates were in attendance, splitting up between the groups. From Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, and everyone in between, the Cavs spent the evening at the lanes. Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson, president of basketball operations Koby Altman and nearly all of Cleveland's staff made it out for the event.

Having that kind of support—a day after the team played a record-breaking game against the Dallas Mavericks and one day before their highly-anticipated matchup against the Boston Celtics—meant the world to Strus.

"Every player is here; I couldn't be more appreciative. We had a game yesterday, we play tomorrow, and to have an event tonight was probably not the best scheduling," Strus said. "But nobody complained, nobody had any worries about it. They're all here. They're all here to support and, like I said that just shows you who they are as people. We're having a great year on the court, but it's just an honor to be teammates with these guys and to show everybody else who they are as people because they are truly special people."

The money raised from the event will go towards several Northeast Ohio charities to be named soon. For Strus, giving back to the city he now calls home is the least he said he could do, appreciative of the support Cavs fans have shown all season long.

"The amount of respect we have in the city and the amount the fans show up for us and the support that we have constantly at every game, no matter what time of the day or night—it feels like every game is sold out and they're always supporting us, so to be able to have that just makes this even more of something I want to do," he said. "I just want to give that back and be supportive of them because of how much love they've shown us."

With support from his team and fans, Strus is excited to give back. But as his foundation's name indicates, he couldn't do it without the support of his family. His parents, brother, sister and close friends made it to Cleveland for the event.

"My family is everything and I treat that not very lightly. My family is just the world," Strus said. "They flew in here yesterday; they're driving home. The amount of effort they've put in just to support me, it's really hard to put into words. I'm just so grateful to have them to become the man that I am today."