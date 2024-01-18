Watch Now
Cavs sign forward Pete Nance to 10-day contract

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Pete Nance (8) drives around Maccabi Ra'anana's Bruno Caboclo (50) in the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 14:05:18-05

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that they have signed forward Pete Nance to a 10-day contract.

Nance has played 22 games for the Cleveland Charge this season.

He was averaging 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.36 blocks per game.

On Jan. 10, he had the Charges first triple-double in over two years.

Nance went undrafted after playing one season at the University of North Carolina and four at Northwestern University.

He is originally from Akron.

Nance will wear number 8.

