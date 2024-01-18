Cavs sign forward Pete Nance to 10-day contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that they have signed forward Pete Nance to a 10-day contract.

Nance has played 22 games for the Cleveland Charge this season.

He was averaging 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.36 blocks per game.

On Jan. 10, he had the Charges first triple-double in over two years.

Nance went undrafted after playing one season at the University of North Carolina and four at Northwestern University.

He is originally from Akron.

Nance will wear number 8.