Cedar Point plans to hire 7,000 seasonal workers for summer

Ahead of opening day on May 4, Cedar Point is hiring approximately 7,000 seasonal associates to join the amusement park.
The following positions will be available:
- Ride operators
- Food and Beverage
- Lifeguards and Aquatics
- Security
- Hotels
- Maintenance
- Behind-the-scenes roles and many more
Seasonal associates will earn $13-17 per hour.
Advantages of working at Cedar Point include discounts, reward and recognition programs, ride nights, on-site housing, associate-only events and free admission at other Cedar Fair parks.
If you're interested in applying, Cedar Point will hold an in-person job fair at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center, 2210 1st St., Sandusky, from Feb. 17 to 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees will be able to apply, have an interview and be hired all in one day.
You can also apply online by CLICKING HERE.
