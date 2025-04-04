Celebrate National Volunteer Month by attending a blood drive

Not only does the month of April shine a light on Autism Awareness, but it also spotlights National Volunteer Month—a time to celebrate those who strengthen our communities and reflect on ways to improve it.

So, on Friday, Vitalant, a non-profit blood drive organization, will be hosting a blood drive at the University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center. Donors of all blood types are encouraged to donate, but Type O blood is needed the most.

Participating donors will have their names entered into a grocery getaway, where two winners will receive a $10,000 prepaid gift card.

Vitalant explains how your donation can help change someone's life.

"Every two seconds someone in the U.S needs a blood transfusion, and currently there is no substitute for human blood. Vitalant relies on the generosity of those volunteer donors that come out each and every day to maintain that steady supply for patients," said Vitalant's communication manager, Maya Santana.

The blood drive will be from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. If you cannot attend the blood drive, Vitalant will be hosting them all month long throughout Northeast Ohio.

CLICK HERE:to sign up.