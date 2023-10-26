Watch Now
Chagrin Falls Pumpkin Roll returns for 56th year

The tradition continues in Chagrin Falls.
Posted at 6:26 AM, Oct 26, 2023
The tradition continues in Chagrin Falls as the 56th annual Chagrin Falls Pumpkin Roll returned Wednesday night.

Hundreds of pumpkins were rolled down Grove Hill before students slid down the hill on anything that could hold a person.

No injuries were reported.

The tradition started in 1967 by the class of 1969 as a prank.

Since then, the event has grown.

The organizing students are typically given a ticket for illegal dumping, which the students are aware of ahead of time and they raise money to pay the fine and overtime for the cleanup.

