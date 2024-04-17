Chagrin Falls Film Festival finds permanent home after 15 years of success

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — After 15 years of captivating audiences with cinema, the Chagrin Falls Film Festival is set to achieve another milestone: the grand opening of its very own permanent venue.

In the heart of the Chagrin Falls triangle, the new building will officially open its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 21.

For many involved with the festival since its inception, the realization of a permanent home is nothing short of a dream come true.

There is something about going to see a movie.

"That human connection is irreplaceable," Mary Ann Ponce, Founder and Executive Director for the festival, said. "You do not get that sitting at home on your couch."

Indeed, the festival has fostered a unique communal experience over the years. The Chagrin Falls Film Festival has shown films from all over the world.

"It's really everything we could have imagined," Ponce said of the new space.

The impetus behind the festival traces back to the dreams of David Ponce, a young filmmaker whose aspirations were tragically cut short by cancer.

His legacy lives on in the festival, which now serves as a platform for aspiring filmmakers to showcase their work to a broader audience.

The new venue boasts state-of-the-art amenities, including a 38-seat movie theater, high-quality sound systems, and a retail area. Additionally, the space will serve as a multi-purpose event venue and house the festival's headquarters.

The realization of this long-awaited venue was made possible by a successful capital campaign, which raised over $1 million in just one year.

"I think people see the value of bringing all aspects of our community together to connect, to talk to each other. There's a real value in that," Ponce said.

The inaugural event at the new venue will coincide with Earth Week, underscoring the festival's commitment to both artistic expression and community engagement.

That will feature several earth-focused day films from April 24-26. To see a list, click HERE.

All are invited to join in the celebration at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for 4 p.m. on April 21.