Chagrin Falls kicks off annual sidewalk sale

Downtown Chagrin Falls is hosting its annual sidewalk sale, which kicked off on Thursday and runs through Sunday, with more than a dozen shops rolling out racks and displays onto the sidewalks.

Each store offers deep discounts on a wide range of items, from clothing to handmade art and home goods.

The traditional sale draws in locals and tourists alike, with many merchants calling it one of the busiest weekends of the season.

Business owners, like Isabel Pritchett, who owns Sanity, said they look forward to this event every year.

"Just the fun of it. Just seeing all the people come out. Seeing all the faces. Everybody's excited! Everybody is happy," said Pritchett. "The sun is shining. It's just a great time to be out."

The four-day event runs rain or shine and is hosted by the Chagrin Falls Merchant Association