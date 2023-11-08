Chagrin Falls seniors prepare to take the next step in their athletic careers

On Wednesday, dozens of athletes across the state will be taking the next steps in their athletic careers, including two from Chagrin Falls.

L.A. Mighton and Jimmy Cerha have been playing baseball together for several years.

They're both seniors at Kenston High School.

Wednesday morning, Mighton will sign his letter of intent to play baseball for the University of Akron, while Cerha will sign with Ohio University.

Both young men say they're excited to continue playing the sport that has brought them both together.

"We will be playing against each other, so we'll be in the same conference, so we'll still have that good friendship it'll be funny competing against each other instead of with each other," Cerha said.

"Even though we'll be separated, I'm obviously still proud of this guy to see any of our friends do something that they really are passionate about, even some of the kids that are committing tomorrow that are on the baseball team that we're friends with we're proud of those people too," Mighton said.

Both athletes will sign at 10:40 a.m. at Kenston High School.