Chagrin Falls sidewalk sale brings bargains and big crowds

News 5 Cleveland
Sidewalk sale in Chagrin Falls on July 26, 2025.
Posted

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — If you're looking to support small businesses and score some summer deals, downtown Chagrin Falls is the place to be this weekend.

The village’s annual sidewalk sale kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday, with more than a dozen local shops setting up racks and displays outside their storefronts. Shoppers can find deep discounts on everything from boutique clothing to home goods and handmade art.

It’s a long-standing tradition that draws both locals and visitors, with many merchants calling it one of their busiest weekends of the year.

Business owners say they look forward to it each year.

“Just the fun of it. Just seeing all the people come out. Seeing all the faces,” said Isabel Pritchett, owner of Sanity, a local boutique. “Everybody’s excited! Everybody is happy. The sun is shining. It’s just a great time to be out.”

The event, which takes place rain or shine, is organized by the Chagrin Falls Merchant Association and aims to boost foot traffic for small businesses during the height of summer shopping season.

