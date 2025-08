The Charles Berry Bridge in Lorain is currently stuck in the upright position and closed to traffic.

The bridge, which was built in the late 1930s, spans the Black River and runs along U.S. Route 6.

News 5 Cleveland

It is unknown how long the bridge has been stuck or when it will be repaired. News 5 has reached out to Lorain Police for more information.

