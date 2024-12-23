Watch Now
Charlie's Dog House Diner in Parma closes after car crashes into building

Charlie's Dog House Diner in Parma is closed indefinitely after a car crashed into the building Sunday morning.
In a Facebook post, the diner announced they will be closed until further notice due to the crash.

The diner says the crash happened at 4 a.m., which prompted the store to close.

The establishment says it will keep customers updated.

News 5 has reached out to police for further information. We will update you once we have more.

