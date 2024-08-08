Children being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning from indoor generator use following storms

University Hospitals issued a public safety notice Thursday evening warning residents dealing with power outages not to use generators indoors due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the hospital system, several children are currently being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

"Indoor generators emit carbon monoxide, an odorless gas that can be lethal," UH said. "Generators should never be used indoors."

