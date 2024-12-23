Christmas comes early for sick children at local hospital

CLEVELAND — The holidays came early for some children in the hospital.

Children on the pediatric floor at MetroHealth got a special surprise Monday afternoon. Santa Claus arrived two days early to spread some Christmas cheer.

“Christmas is about kids and Metro is all about taking care of people, so it all works out,” said Santa Claus.

The pediatric floor was transformed into a winter wonderland. A parade down the hall and past the rooms brought smiles to the faces of about a dozen children.

“This one is important, even in your busiest times there’s certain things that just have to happen,” explained Santa.

Jackson Romeo is one of the children who received a gift from Santa. “This was amazing, this really made his day,” said Kenzie Romeo. “He got all kinds of presents and it definitely cheered him up a little bit,” she explained.

Santa said he even brought his specially trained therapy reindeer for the kids to see.