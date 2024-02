Everyone's favorite acrobats and contortionists are coming back to Cleveland later this year.

Cirque du Soleil will be bringing its OVO experience, which is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects.

There will be three new acts and new characters involved in the show.

The show will run from Sept. 19-22 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 19.