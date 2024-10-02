City begins demolition of Sheraton Airport Hotel for Cleveland Hopkins parking expansion

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland has started demolishing the Sheraton Cleveland Airport Hotel to create additional parking near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, marking the first step in a $175 million modernization plan for the airport.

The Sheraton, built in 1959, was once a popular hotel for travelers due to its close proximity to the airport.

However, the hotel struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic as air travel decreased, eventually closing its doors in 2022.

On Wednesday, officials held a ceremonial kickoff for the demolition, which is expected to take three weeks.

Removing all debris will take several months, with full mechanical demolition set to be completed by early 2025.

Bryant L. Francis, director of Port control, along with Cleveland City Councilmen Kerry McCormack, shared remarks about the project during Wednesday's event.

The emphasis: Looking forward.

“Today, we stop looking in the rearview mirror and focus on what’s ahead as planning for the future needs of our travelers gains momentum,” Francis said.

Francis and McCormack were joined by Bonnie Teeuwen from the mayor's cabinet in smashing a photo of the front of the hotel with sledgehammers.

“Not only is there a short-term benefit by tearing down the Sheraton for additional parking—we know that's been a pinch point—but it's also the first step toward the airport’s modernization plan,” McCormack said.

The 10-year modernization project, set to begin next year, will include various improvements to meet the growing needs of travelers.

Specific details about how many parking spaces will be added or the cost of the new parking lot are still unknown.

This future parking lot is just the beginning of a much larger plan.

The Sheraton was once a hub for travelers during an era when communicating delays and cancellations was more challenging.

The hotel struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic, closing permanently two years ago.