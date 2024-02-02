City of Cleveland holding several hiring events for summer recreation jobs

CLEVELAND — It may only be halfway through winter, but the city of Cleveland is already looking ahead to the hot summer months.

Saturday, the Division of Recreation is hosting its first of 4 hiring events for summer employees. They're looking to fill a range of positions, including lifeguards, camp counselors, and recreational instructors.

"Recreation is a very fun, exciting position. I'm sure if there's any high school students that are graduating from high school and they're looking for a summer job before they go to college, I would say that you need to look into our recreation facilities," Sam Gissentaner with the City of Cleveland's Division of Recreation shared with News 5's Mike Brookbank.

Lifeguard applicants must be 15 years or older. All other positions require applicants to be at least 18 years old.

The hiring event is happening from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Collinwood recreation center. Make sure to bring an ID and a social security card or birth certificate because they'll be doing on-the-spot interviews.

If you can't make it tomorrow, there is another hiring event later this month and two more in March.

Applicants can register here prior to the hiring event. Find more info in the flyer below.

City of Cleveland