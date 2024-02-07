City of Cleveland, Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District to host utility resource fair on Feb. 10

Cleveland residents looking to get some help with mounting utility bills will have a new resource available this weekend, as the city and Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District are hosting a resource fair on Feb. 10 to help provide financial assistance to eligible customers.

“We are excited to partner with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District on the Utility Assistance Resource Fair,” said Cleveland Councilman Mike Polensek. “We know that some of those in our community are experiencing financial challenges to pay their bills, so we want to provide any resource that may help.”

The Utility Resource Fair will be located at the Collinwood Recreation Center, 16300 Lakeshore Blvd., from 9 a.m. to noon. According to event organizers, appointment times have all been filled, but walk-ins are welcome from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Representatives from Cleveland Water, Cleveland Public Power, Dominion, FirstEnergy, CHN Housing Partners, STEP FORWARD, and Community Housing Solutions will all be available to speak with.

If you plan on attending and need help, make sure to bring the following items with you:



Birth certificate(s)

ID (driver’s license or state ID)

Supplemental Medical Insurance (if applicable)

Social Security Card

Lease Agreement (if a renter)

“We have offered cost-saving programs for several decades, including Homestead, and adding a new program, the Crisis Voucher Program in 2012, so that those facing a hardship could get some relief. Additionally, we added stormwater credits in 2013, providing a reduction in stormwater fees, and, this year, enhanced our Affordability Program requirements, so more customers would be eligible,” said Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells, chief executive officer of the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District. “We’re happy to partner with Councilmen Polensek on the Utility Assistance Resource Fair, so eligible customers can sign up for those programs and others.”

Organizers say that there will be additional resource fairs in the future, but those dates haven't been determined yet.