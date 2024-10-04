City of Mentor fire chief retires

The City of Mentor announced the retirement of Fire Chief Robert Searles effective immediately Thursday, according to the department.

The city said in 1982, Searles began his public safety career as a police officer in Lyndhurst. He joined the Mentor Fire Department in 1987.

"Our residents have always been supportive all their city services...it's a heartfelt thank you to the resident just to say thanks, its been a privilege," Searles told News 5.

Searles' career lasted 37 years. Within those years, he held every rank in the department, the city said.

According to the city, Searles was appointed chief in 2014 and also held positions as the Lake County Fire Coordinator as well as president of the Lake County Fire Chiefs Association.

"If I had [to] do this all again, this would be the community I would want to go to work for," Searles said.