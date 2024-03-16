CLE boxer Morelle McCane earns trip to Paris and a shot at Olympic gold

CLEVELAND — Morelle McCane of Cleveland is on the road toward fulfilling a 13-year dream, earning a spot on the Team USA boxing squad and a shot at a gold medal during the Summer Olympics in Paris this July.

McCane's humble beginnings in boxing started back in 2009, training at a modest outdoor gym at East 117 Street and Sellers Avenue in Clevelend's Glenville neighborhood.

McCane told News 5 it wasn't long after her start she ended up receiving high level training and guidance from boxing trainer Push Davis and his Bob Davis Boxing Club at the Glenville Recreation Center.

“The camps we go through, you’re working out six days a week, back to back, you’re working hard, I love it," McCane said. "People don’t see the behind-the-scenes or the miles that you put in, the film study that you put in, the meals that you have to say no to.”

Morelle's mother, Jocelyn McCane, told News 5 she wasn't too keen on her daughter becoming a boxer, but then quickly became her biggest fan.

“I didn’t like it, that’s my daughter, who wants their daughter fighting all the time," McCain said. “But I am so proud of her already for what she’s done, she won four national Golden Gloves, and to see her dedication, hard work and perseverance is amazing."

Davis told News 5 that watching Morelle's growth in the ring has been an amazing personal journey for them both.

“It’s been a good journey for both of us together, I’ve got other top amateurs, but she one of the most decorated amateurs that I have," Davis said. “It’s been one tournament to another, so we conquered the national level, and so we went to the international level.”

Cody Murphy McCane training at the Bob Davis Boxing Club at the Glenville Recreation Center.

McCane said she's hoping her effort to attain Olympic gold will be an inspiration to other Northeast Ohio female amateur athletes as the county recognizes Women's History Month.

"Never give up, just like everything in life it gets hard, it gets physical, you start doubting yourself but you have keep going," McCane said. “Just get out there and do it, put your best foot forward and you never know what it may turn into.”

McCane said she also hopes and prays she'll be able to take her family with her to the Olympic Games in Paris this summer so she can have the support she needs to reach her goal. But, McCane said it will cost her family tens of thousands of dollars in expenses, so she's set-up a GoFundMe account to help with travel costs.

More information about Morelle McCane's personal athletic journey can be found on her web page or Morelle's Instagram page. Donations can also be made on Morelle's Cash App at $morellemccane2024.

McCane said she's so proud to represent the United States in the Olympics and represent her hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, which hasn't had a gold medal champion in boxing since 1952.

"I’m a living testimony that dreams really do come true once you really bite down and go hard," McCane said. “I’m representing Cleveland, Ohio okay, I’m super honored."