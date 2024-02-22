CLE senior waits for city home improvement grant, thousands are available for home repairs

CLEVELAND — Mary Lewis has loved living in her Cleveland home for the past 45 years but said nearly three years of delays have left her waiting for needed city grant dollars so she can finally make some crucial safety repairs.

Lewis told News 5 that she first applied for SHAP or the Cleveland Senior Homeowner Assistance Program back in 2021. Lewis said she was approved for plumbing repairs and more at her home but said the city keeps asking her for more information.

Meanwhile, Lewis continues to live with a potentially hazardous front porch with a floor that could collapse and water-damaged ceilings and walls.

“I don’t want anybody to fall on my porch because I got insurance, but I don’t want anybody to fall and get hurt you know what I mean," Lewis said. "I don't know what's causing the delays, and I called again and I asked them and she said we’re going to send you another application.”

Lewis said the grant application delays continued for so long that her family friend, Renita Hardee, started making calls to Cleveland City Hall in an effort to get some answers.

“When I called city hall they said oh yes we have her application on file and it’s been here since 2021 and 2022, and I said okay what’s going on with it," Hardee said. “So I’d wait a month or two, I’d call back and voicemail, so that’s why I ended up sending you the email because it makes no sense.”

News 5 reached out to Mary McNamara, Director of Aging with the City of Cleveland, and she responded immediately to this situation. McNamara told News 5 that the city tried to complete the Mary Lewis repair grant application but said Lewis was also difficult to reach when more information was needed.

“We are happy to reach out to her again," McNamara said. “After numerous attempts we determined that we were closing the application, and the letter as we review it asked her to call us if she wanted to open it again, and so we’re happy to do that.”

Meanwhile, McNamara said Cleveland senior repair grants are available by calling the Cleveland Department of Aging at 216-664-8233, or Cleveland senior homeowners who are current with their property taxes or are on a payment plan can apply online.

“The income requirements for a family of one this year is $23,050 or lower, for a household of two it jumps up the $26,350 or lower," McNamara said. “It is open to two family owner occupied structures, and the individual that applies needs to be 60 years of age or older, or 18 to 59 receiving a disability payment.”

McNamara said the program is only for repairs that provide senior safety or mobility, and all qualified people on the home title must reside in the house.

“So, it would not be a cosmetic kitchen remodel, it would be a major plumbing repair or whole house electrical, a new roof put on, but it wouldn’t be cosmetic." McNamara said. “With the average Cleveland housing stock being more than 100 years old, the ability to put a new roof on a house, or rebuild porch or make a bathroom accessible, I believe can really allow someone to stay in their home longer.”

News 5 will follow through on this developing story.