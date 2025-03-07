Cleveland APL announces 'New Friends Friday' adoption promotion

The Cleveland Animal Protective League (APL) announced their "New Friends Friday" adoption promotion for the rest of the Fridays in March, where adoptive families can bring home a furry friend for a reduced fee of $21.

The special covers the adoption fee for adult dogs and the cost of the required dog license for Cuyahoga County residents.

"We're excited to introduce New Friends Friday and invite potential adopters to meet our adoptable dogs that are ready and waiting to go home," said Sharon Harvey, President & CEO of the Cleveland APL in a statement. “Some of our dogs have been with us for a long time, and we hope this will give them the attention—and home—they deserve.”

The event will be held March 7, 14, 21, and 28 and the shelter will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on available dogs and the adoption process, click here.