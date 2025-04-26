Watch Now
Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: 3 cute little kittens!

This week, the Cleveland APL is showcasing the cutest little kittens. Dill, Paprika and Cilantro are two-month-old kittens from the same litter.
As the weather is getting warmer, the APL said it is receiving more kittens.

Here is what the APL suggests if you find a kitten:

  • If the kitten is between 0-6 weeks old, look for a mother and do not take the kitten if you find its mother. If there is no mother around, contact the APL.
  • If the kitten is over 6 weeks old and is friendly, you can find a home for the kitten.
  • If you find a kitten that is critically injured or sick, call the APL at 216-771-8825.

If you are interested in adopting one of the kittens, click here.

