Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: 3 cute little kittens!

This week, the Cleveland APL is showcasing the cutest little kittens.

Dill, Paprika and Cilantro are two-month-old kittens from the same litter.

As the weather is getting warmer, the APL said it is receiving more kittens.

Here is what the APL suggests if you find a kitten:



If the kitten is between 0-6 weeks old, look for a mother and do not take the kitten if you find its mother. If there is no mother around, contact the APL.

If the kitten is over 6 weeks old and is friendly, you can find a home for the kitten.

If you find a kitten that is critically injured or sick, call the APL at 216-771-8825.

If you are interested in adopting one of the kittens, click here.