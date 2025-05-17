Cleveland Asian Festival kicks off with food, culture and community

CLEVELAND — Thousands are expected to flock to Midtown this weekend for the Cleveland Asian Festival, which officially kicked off Saturday and runs through Sunday.

Celebrating its 16th year, the festival coincides with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and highlights the diversity, culture, and contributions of Cleveland’s AAPI community.

More than 120 vendors are on site with goods ranging from handmade jewelry to bonsai trees. Attendees can also enjoy authentic Asian cuisine, live performances, and cultural exhibits.

“I look forward to seeing all the people come out and try new foods, meet new people, see the cultural items,” said Lisa Wong, co-founder of the festival. “Just learn a lot about our community that most people may not know.”

Organizers say last year’s festival drew more than 45,000 visitors and are expecting record-breaking attendance this weekend.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Admission and parking are free. Festival organizers remind guests that pets are not permitted.

For more information, click here.

