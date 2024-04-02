Cleveland Ballet ending season with a fresh start

CLEVELAND — Tchaikovsky’s “The Sleeping Beauty” was the composer’s longest ballet. For the dancers who perform the beloved fairy tale, it is also known as one of the most technically challenging performances.

“It’s a crazy, crazy dance because of the multiple variations, constantly changing from one character to another character,” explained Timour Bourtasenkov, the artistic director for the Cleveland Ballet.

Fittingly, the difficult performance will close out a challenging season for the Cleveland Ballet. New leadership is hoping for a fresh start after the company was rocked by reports of toxic culture, sexual misconduct and financial mismanagement. They believe things are already looking up.

“From around the middle of February to this moment, it’s just been an ascendant line. We know where the bottom is,” said Larry Goodman.

The interim president and CEO announced Tuesday he would permanently fill the position for the Cleveland Ballet. Goodman was formerly on the company’s board of directors when it launched an investigation into its workplace culture and practices.

It was prompted by complaints made by dancers and staff, including reports of sexual misconduct by the former CEO.

“At first you’re skeptical, but you want to act responsibly as a board member so you pursue. Then at a certain point it becomes clear that there’s plenty of ‘there’ there. And then you move into mama bear mode. How do I protect this thing that I love?” Goodman said.

The investigation found a pattern of intimidation and retaliation against dancers and staff, numerous reports of sexual misconduct on the part of the former CEO and serious operational and financial issues.

Former CEO Michael Krasnyansky and artistic director Gladisa Guadalupe, who formed the current ballet in 2014, were both suspended during the investigation. Krasnyansky resigned, and the company ended its relationship with Guadalupe.

Since taking over, Goodman told News 5 he’s discovered close to $100,000 in unpaid debt to various vendors. He said he’s been able to work out payment plans, find additional funding sources and tighten the ballet’s budget, charting a better course for its future finances.

“I have to pay attention to what we owe first and I have to be prudent in managing our resources going forward,” said Goodman.

An even more challenging feat has been correcting the company’s culture. Goodman said new leadership is part of creating a fresh start.

“What’s in the Cleveland Ballet’s best interest? Because I want people who want that,” he said.

The leadership shakeup includes new artistic director Timour Bourtasenkov, who comes with extensive national and international credentials. He told News 5 he’s changed how the dancers practice to avoid injury. He’s also hoping to foster an environment of both respect and high expectations.

“I see a future with this company and this city. It looks like Cleveland is hungry for the ballet,” Bourtasenkov said.

Goodman said he’s been hearing positive feedback from the dancers. He believes a shift in culture will translate to an even more powerful experience for audiences.

“They’re going to see their Cleveland Ballet that they’ve come to know, trust and love,” he said. “Same company, but under Timour’s leadership, it’s like they’re trying to climb Mount Everest.”

Goodman said more changes are on the horizon. The Cleveland Ballet recently created a group called Patrons Circle for ballet supporters. A new in-house school called the Academy of Cleveland Ballet also took the place of The Cleveland School of Dance, which was run by former artistic director Guadalupe.

That school, recently rebranded to Cleveland Ballet Theatre, is still located next door. Since the company and school cut ties and no longer share studio space, Cleveland Ballet is actively looking for a new home.

Goodman also teased 2024-2025 season performances of “Dracula,” “The Nutcracker” and “Romeo and Juliet.”

“Sleeping Beauty” debuts on April 25. You can find more information here.