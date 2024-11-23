Cleveland Botanical Garden brings back Frost with all-new displays

CLEVELAND — Frost: An Ice-Capped Garden Experience returns for its second year at the Cleveland Botanical Garden with expanded displays and activities.

The event opens Saturday, Nov. 23, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 5.

This year’s highlights include an expanded outdoor lighting display, decorated glasshouse biomes, and interactive features that cater to all ages.

New this year, the Glasshouses will feature “Raine and Shine,” spirits of the wet and dry seasons, with themed displays in the Spiny Desert of Madagascar and the Costa Rica Cloud Forest.

The outdoor gardens will showcase an extended light trail, including the newly renovated Hershey Children’s Garden, a moving light tunnel, and a rainbow-lit rose garden.

Some areas have also returned this year, including the creative gingerbread houses area, and festive trees decorated by local garden clubs will be on display.

Thursdays through Saturdays, the Cleveland Botanical Garden will offer extended hours. It will stay open until 9 p.m. and offer live performances by JB Cirque, ListenCLE, and local musicians.

Sundays feature performances by the Cleveland Institute of Music from 3–5 p.m.

Families are encouraged to get involved with some of the holiday events being offered, including Krampusnacht, which runs from Dec. 7 to 6–8:30 p.m.

The event will feature folklore, vendors, live music, and holiday décor. Tickets are $32 for nonmembers and $20 for members.

Santa will also be making a stop for "Storytime with Santa." The event invites kids to read with Santa and also offers the opportunity for photos. This will take place Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

There are other chances to meet the head elf, including dates for "Breakfast with Santa." For more information, visit holdenfg.org.

The Gingerbread Competition will also happen for its 18th year. Families, kids, and local bakers to create gingerbread houses for display. Registration is open through Nov. 3.

Hours and Details:



Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Thursdays through Saturdays: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sundays: Noon–6 p.m. (extended hours Dec. 22 & 29).

The garden will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and remain closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Advanced tickets are required for Frost. For tickets and additional details, visit holdenfg.org.