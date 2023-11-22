Cleveland brewery creates perfect beer ahead of Ohio State-Xichigan game

The Ohio State-❌ichigan rivalry runs deep, especially this week, and Saucy Brew Works is getting in on the action.
Saucy Brew Works created a "Stealing Signs" hazy IPA, poking fun at ❌ichigan's head coach Ji❌ Harbaugh.
RELATED: Harbaugh to serve out suspension, Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing
The beer features Harbaugh on the logo and is available for a li❌ited ti❌e or until so❌e brewery in ❌ichigan steals the recipe.
❌❌❌-❌❌❌!
Delicious.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.