The Ohio State-❌ichigan rivalry runs deep, especially this week, and Saucy Brew Works is getting in on the action.

Saucy Brew Works created a "Stealing Signs" hazy IPA, poking fun at ❌ichigan's head coach Ji❌ Harbaugh.

The beer features Harbaugh on the logo and is available for a li❌ited ti❌e or until so❌e brewery in ❌ichigan steals the recipe.

Delicious.