Cleveland brewery creates perfect beer ahead of Ohio State-Xichigan game

Saucy Brew Works
Posted at 10:51 AM, Nov 22, 2023
The Ohio State-❌ichigan rivalry runs deep, especially this week, and Saucy Brew Works is getting in on the action.

Saucy Brew Works created a "Stealing Signs" hazy IPA, poking fun at ❌ichigan's head coach Ji❌ Harbaugh.

The beer features Harbaugh on the logo and is available for a li❌ited ti❌e or until so❌e brewery in ❌ichigan steals the recipe.

❌❌❌-❌❌❌!

Delicious.

