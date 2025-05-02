Watch Now
Cleveland Browns kick off fan club for kids and dogs

David Richard/AP
FILE - Fans cheer in the Dawg Pound end zone seats during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland. Nine home teams are underdogs in Week 3. Behind the Dawg Pound, the Cleveland Browns aren’t among them. The Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night to kick off a week featuring more road favorites than home. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
Football season is almost here, and the Cleveland Browns are making sure even their youngest and furriest fans are ready.

Barking Backers is the biggest fan club for dogs in the country, and it's entering its fourth year, while the junior Browns Backers Kids Club is kicking off its second.

Barking Backers offers perks like exclusive dog merchandise, invite-only events like turf and tails, and a chance for your pup to be dog of the month.

Junior Browns Backers is open to kids, ages 4-12. Premium members get cool gear, chances to be a "Kickoff Kid" and attend events like field day and Chomps Chill Zone.

"The one thing that is new for both of our memberships this year is that you can gift a membership to someone, which is super exciting," said Bridget Linton, host for the Cleveland Browns.

CLICK HERE:for more information on Barking Backers membership.

CLICK HERE:for more information on Junior Browns Backers membership.

You can sign your dog or child up at any time.

