Cleveland Browns make trade picks with the Houston Texans

The Cleveland Browns made a trade for picks with the Houston Texans ahead of round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, sources told News 5's Camryn Justice.

Browns get a fifth-round pick this year (166 overall) and a fifth-round pick in 2027.

Texans get two sixth-round picks this year (179 and 216 overall) and a seventh-round pick this year (255th overall)

The Browns had four sixth-round picks and one seventh-round pick before the pick trade.

Remaining Browns draft picks:

Round 1 - No. 2 overall
Round 2 - No. 33 overall
Round 3 - No. 67 overall
Round 3 - No. 94 overall — from Buffalo
Round 4 - No. 104 overall
Round 5 - No. 166 overall — from Texans
Round 6 - No. 179 overall — Goes to Texans
Round 6 - No. 192 overall — from Miami via Chicago
Round 6 - No. 200 overall — from Minnesota
Round 6 - No. 216 overall — Goes to Texans
Round 7 - No. 255 overall — Goes to Texans

You can watch the Browns Countdown Draft Special pregame show on News 5 at 7 p.m.

