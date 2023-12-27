Cleveland Browns playoff chances increase to 99%, according to New York Times

After 16 weeks of games, the Cleveland Browns have a 99% chance of making the playoffs, according to the data team at the New York Times.

Cleveland can clinch at least a spot in the wild-card round this weekend if they beat the New York Jets on Thursday, which you can watch on News 5.

RELATED How to watch the Browns game How to watch the Browns take on the Jets Thursday News 5 Staff

Cleveland is the only team in the wild-card race with an 11-5 record. They even have a better record than the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars who are at the top of their divisions.

As of now, the Browns will be the five seed in the playoffs.

The Browns can still win the AFC North or even clinch the top seed, but for that to happen, the Baltimore Ravens will need to lose out.

The Miami Dolphins are also in the mix for the top seed in the AFC.

On paper, Cleveland should be out of the hunt. The Browns suffered multiple injuries this season, including star running back Nick Chubb and starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, and a host of injuries on the offensive live, with fans thinking the team's chances of playoffs might fade without them. But no. The Browns are the only team in the league this season to have four different quarterbacks start and win a game for them this season.

Joe Flacco is officially on the Browns active roster