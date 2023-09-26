Cleveland Browns Stadium ranked one of the most dangerous in the NFL

Attending a football game is supposed to be a fun experience, but it doesn't always turn out that way. A new study found Cleveland Browns Stadium one of the most dangerous in the country.

Cleveland had the second-highest local violent crime rate, with 17 violent crimes per 1,000 residents. Over 40% of Browns fans have witnessed a crime at or around the stadium, and over 75% of parents don't feel comfortable having their children go to a game without them.

"You know, the majority of all fan bases are good people. They're not going to do anything of this violent nature, but there are always a few bad apples among every fan base, so just really be cognizant of your surroundings, said Bryant Baucom, digital PR associate, Break of Dawn.

And if you're wondering, the most dangerous NFL stadium was found to be Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.