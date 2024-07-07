Cleveland Burger Week kicks off with $8 burgers

CLEVELAND — It's time to give your grill a break after the Fourth of July festivities, and there's no better time to do it than during Cleveland Burger Week.

Starting Monday and running through July 14, restaurants around Cleveland will be serving up their best burger creations for just $8 each.

This annual event offers a fantastic opportunity to revisit old favorites or finally try those restaurants that have been on your list.

Each participating restaurant will showcase its unique take on this classic dish.

