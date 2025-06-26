Cleveland cash hunt draws thousands hoping to snag extra money each week

CLEVELAND — What would you do with an extra $40? How about $200?

In Cleveland, thousands are answering that question by jumping into a real-life treasure hunt.

The brains behind the game are Khristian Santana and his wife, a local couple quietly stashing money around the city under the name Find the Cash Cleveland (or their backup account Find the Cash CLE). The rules are simple: follow their Instagram, crack the clues, and race to the location before someone else beats you to the prize.

Clues are cryptic. Drops are fast. And the rewards? Cold hard cash that ranges anywhere from $40 to $200, plus the occasional bonus, like tickets to a Cavs game.

“It’s just fun for us… it’s fun for them. And everybody wins, I think,” Santana said.

This week’s drop drew a crowd to West 25th Street and Washington Avenue, where hopeful hunters followed three clues to the mural of Prince eating a doughnut. It was a collaboration with iLTHY.

“I can slow down on the DoorDashing a little bit,” said James Washington, who found the prize. “This is probably going to go to gas.”

More than 40,000 people now follow the Find the Money Cleveland Instagram page, eagerly watching for the next clue.

But for Santana, this is more than a game. It’s a give-back.

He funds every cash drop out of pocket, using profits from his barbering and tattoo businesses. It’s a way to pay it forward after overcoming his own struggles.

“There was a time me and my wife were living in an attic with our son, on a futon,” Santana said. “At that moment, I would’ve loved to have somebody help us out the way we needed it.”

Now, he’s that somebody.

The weekly hunts aren’t just fun. They're helping people discover parts of the city they’ve never seen and shining a light on the generosity that still exists, especially during tough times.

“There’s some people out here who try to give and help people along the way during these tight economic times,” said participant Robert Holsey.

Win or lose, followers say they’re finding more than money. They’re finding hope and maybe even a little adventure.