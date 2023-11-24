Cleveland church provides Thanksgiving meals and much more to families in need

CLEVELAND — On Thanksgiving afternoon, people were able to get a free thanksgiving meal -- but that's not all.

One hundred families had the opportunity to get a warm meal, free phones and tablets, Medicaid and Medicare service, information on how to get a state ID and more.

Sure House Baptist Church said this event Is more than just the meal.

"People can see what it means to be loved and know that people here care about you,” said Pastor Aaron Phillips with the church. “That's what we want — to be here for people. It's not really about the meal, it's mainly about us sharing and engaging and fellowshipping with other."

The event was from noon till 2 p.m. Thursday.

The church hopes to be able to host an event like this for years to come.