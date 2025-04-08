Cleveland City Council recognizes teen who saved family from house fire

CLEVELAND — On Monday, Cleveland City Council recognized 16-year-old Tyler Sowden, who used a ladder to save a mother and her two children from their burning home last month.

“If every 16-year-old like this could be like this in the city, we would be a heck of a lot better off so Cleveland’s a better place because of Tyler,” said Councilman Brian Kazy of Ward 16.

When News 5 spoke to Sowden’s parents, both said they were beaming with pride.

“It’s crazy how much of an impact his actions made, and it just goes to show you like even the small stuff matters,” said Matt Stamper, Sowden’s stepdad.

Since last month, Sowden’s story has been getting a lot of attention from big stars like Donovan Mitchell.

Even local leaders like Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council have praised the teen after a remarkable video showed the moments when he stepped in to rescue a mother and her two children from their burning home with a ladder from his home on March 28.

“We always hear about the crime in the city, but you know what we got good people living in the city, and when we have good people in the city, people need to know it,” said Kazy.

When Kazy said he first heard about the story, he said he couldn’t believe it.

But eventually, he said he learned it was real, so he knew he had to do something to praise the teen, which happened Monday night.

“The mayor reached out to me. Justin reached out to me. The councilman came to my house, knocked on my door and he was very involved. They were all there,” said Brittany Cart, Sowden's mom.

Two Cleveland police officers also received recognition at Monday’s meeting for rescuing an elderly man and his dog from a neighboring home that was also affected by the fire.

“It’s an honor and a privilege that we’re able to recognize somebody for just their instinctive heroic act,” said Kazy.

Kazy and his parents hope Sowden's actions will serve as an example for others.