Cleveland City Council to enter agreement for low-cost internet

Cleveland City Council passed legislation allowing Cleveland to enter into agreements for a city-wide broadband network for just $18 a month from the company Digital C.

Council members amended the legislation to make sure that the funding is only approved based on performance.

Before receiving funding every year, Digital C must meet annual, performance-based metrics in signing up and keeping customers.

Council had set aside $20 million in revenue recovery funding about two years ago to tackle the digital divide in Cleveland.